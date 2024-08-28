History-sheeters ‘fracture hands’ while attempting to escape from police near Coimbatore

Two men, who were involved in multiple criminal cases, allegedly fractured their hands while attempting to escape from the police at Gomangalam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The police claimed that M. Sabari, 21, and M. Kumar, 21, from Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district suffered fractures on hands, after they met with an accident, while trying to escape on a two-wheeler.

The Gomangalam police arrested Sabari, Kumar, M Subash, 21, and a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday for their involvement in three robberies at Kolarpatti and Gomangalam on Monday night. While Sabari has 13 cases against him, Subash and Nallu Kumar have been involved in two cases each.

The four persons robbed P. Thirumalaisamy, 63, of Thenkumarapalayam near Pollachi, A. Manohar, 27, of Nambiyamuthur and M. Manikandan, 48 of Pollachi, of their mobile phones and cash on Monday night. They four men, who roamed with weapons on a scooter, also assaulted the victims.

The Gomangalam police traced the two-wheeler on Tuesday. According to the police, the two-wheeler travelled by Sabari and Kumar met with an accident on Gedimedu – Malayadipalayam road, while attempting to escape from the police. They were taken to the district headquarters hospital, Pollachi, for treatment.

The police arrested the duo and two others and seized a scooter and a knife from them.