History-sheeter wanted by police fractures legs in escape bid

Published - July 29, 2024 06:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter wanted by the police in a robbery case fractured his legs, allegedly after he jumped from a flyover in Coimbatore city upon seeing a police vehicle, early on Monday morning.

The accused has been identified as Suji Mohan, 30, who hails from Kannappa Nagar near Rathinapuri in the city.

The police said Mohan, who has 11 cases against him, including a charge for murder, had come out from the Coimbatore Central Prison some days ago, after he was granted bail in a drug peddling case.

The police were on the lookout for Mohan after he robbed an autorickshaw driver of his mobile phone and ₹450 at knife point at Neelikonampalayam in the city on Sunday evening. The driver, M. Ganeshan, 41, of Mayilampatti, lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police.

He was booked for offences under Sections 309 (4) (punishment for robbery) read with 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, Mohan, according to the police, jumped from a road overbridge near Ganapathy on Sathyamangalam Road after seeing a police vehicle around 1 a.m. on Monday. The police claimed that they saw a man jumping off the bridge and checked his condition. They identified that the injured was Mohan and admitted him to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Coimbatore / crime

