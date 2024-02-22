GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History sheeter surrenders in Salem Court

February 22, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter wanted by police in connection with a murder case surrendered before the Court in Salem on Thursday.

Kozhi Baskar (45) was an accused in the murder of Sankar, a silver trader at Shevapet in Salem, who was hit by a jeep on February 2. Baskar executed the murder at the behest of Sankar’s brother-in-law Suresh Babu, who was later arrested. Baskar went into hiding in Kerala and Karnataka after the incident, and the police formed special teams to nab him and his brother Raja. On Thursday, Baskar surrendered before the Salem Judicial Magistrate Court IV. Police said Baskar had more than 30 cases against him, including four murder cases, and that he was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act four times.

