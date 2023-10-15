History-sheeter murdered in Salem

October 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

A 30-year-old history-sheeter who was attacked by two persons died in Salem on Saturday.

Manikandan, alias Kittan Mani (30), a resident of Jallikadu in Gorimedu, was a history-sheeter and owned a call taxi. Mahavishnu (28) of the same locality had told Manikandan about going on a trip to Mettur in his taxi, but booked another car on Friday.

Following this, Manikandan quarrelled with Mahavishnu on Friday evening. In support of Mahavishnu, his relative Bhupathi (21) also quarrelled with Manikandan.

During the quarrel, they attacked Manikandan with a wooden log. In the attack, Manikandan sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital.

On Saturday night, Manikandan succumbed to injuries. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and arrested Mahavishnu.

