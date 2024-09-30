History-sheeter jumps off bridge near Coimbatore, fractures leg

A history-sheeter, who stabbed the complainant in a robbery case, ‘fractured’ his right leg, allegedly after jumping from a bridge near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district late on Sunday.

The police claimed that Suriya, 21, who stabbed a man for lodging a complaint against him for robbery, suffered the injury when he jumped off a bridge at Ondanthurai near Mettupalayam, after seeing the police.

Suriya was apprehended and taken to a hospital for treatment. According to the police, he was involved in a total of 16 cases.