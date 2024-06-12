ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter held with prescription tablets in Coimbatore

Updated - June 12, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Published - June 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of possessing tablets of a prescription drug.

G. Ramprasath, 26, a resident of Govindasamy Layout at Ponnaiyarajapuram, was arrested with 10 tablets of nitrazepam, a drug prescribed to treat insomnia and sleeping disorders.

Ramprasath was apprehended with the drug from a place near Muthannankulam on Thadagam Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The police said that he possessed the drug without having a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Having completed BBA, Ramprasath had been working as an electrician. He was previously involved in four cases in the city, said the police.

