History-sheeter held with prescription tablets in Coimbatore

The R.S. Puram police in Coimbatore on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man on charges of possessing tablets of a prescription drug.

G. Ramprasath, 26, a resident of Govindasamy Layout at Ponnaiyarajapuram, was arrested with 10 tablets of nitrazepam, a drug prescribed to treat insomnia and sleeping disorders.

Ramprasath was apprehended with the drug from a place near Muthannankulam on Thadagam Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The police said that he possessed the drug without having a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Having completed BBA, Ramprasath had been working as an electrician. He was previously involved in four cases in the city, said the police.

