History-sheeter hacked to death in Salem, relatives stage protest

February 06, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The relatives of a 42-year-old history-sheeter, who was hacked to death by an unidentified gang on Sunday night, staged a protest in Salem on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as R. Anandhan of Kattur near Kullampatti.

The police said that Anandhan and his accomplice P. Prabakaran (26) were heading to his farm on a motorcycle on Sunday night. When they were near the Kattur burial ground, a seven-member gang stopped their motorcycle and attacked them with sickles. While Anandhan was killed, Prabakaran escaped with injuries.

On information, District Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Sivakumar held an inquiry. The Karipatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

On Monday, shops at Kattur and Valasaiyur were shut down and the police were deployed to avert untoward incidents. Four special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

The deceased had more than 15 cases pending against him, the police said.

Relatives and friends of the deceased gathered at the Salem Government Hospital and demanded the police to allow them take out a procession with the body via Valasaiyur to Kattur. As the police denied permission, they staged a protest.

Later, Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya held talks with them. They withdrew the protest and received the body.

