ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter from Alappuzha booked for assaulting Kerala policeman in Coimbatore

July 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a history-sheeter from Alappuzha on charges of assaulting a policeman from Kerala with an iron rod near Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as B. Vishnulal (29), a native of Thottappally in Alappuzha. According to the police, the Kerala police traced the location of Vishnulal to Coimbatore on Wednesday. He was wanted in a case registered by the Ambalappuzha police for assaulting a public servant. He was hiding in a house at Peelamedupudur. A police team headed by sub-inspector J. Tolson from Ambalappuzha station surrounded Vishnulal’s hideout at Peelamedupudur in Coimbatore around 2.30 p.m. Vishnulal, in an attempt to escape, took an iron rod and assaulted police constable Siddique. Though Mr. Siddique suffered injuries on his left elbow and right middle finger, the police team managed to apprehend Vishnulal and took him to Alappuzha. Mr. Tolson lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police on Wednesday night, based on which a case was registered against Vishnulal. The Peelamedu police said that they will arrest Vishnulal, who has a total of 16 cases registered against him, soon. 15.5 sovereign jewellery stolen from house The Singanallur police have launched an investigation in connection with the theft of 15.5 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Krishna Garden on Tuesday. The police said that theft was reported at the house of A. Sukirtha of Krishna Garden at Singanallur who works as a teacher in a government-aided higher secondary school. The theft happened after Ms. Sukirtha went to school on Tuesday morning. She found the jewellery missing when she returned to the house in the evening, said the police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US