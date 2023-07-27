History-sheeter from Alappuzha booked for assaulting Kerala policeman in Coimbatore

July 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have registered a case against a history-sheeter from Alappuzha on charges of assaulting a policeman from Kerala with an iron rod near Peelamedu in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as B. Vishnulal (29), a native of Thottappally in Alappuzha. According to the police, the Kerala police traced the location of Vishnulal to Coimbatore on Wednesday. He was wanted in a case registered by the Ambalappuzha police for assaulting a public servant. He was hiding in a house at Peelamedupudur. A police team headed by sub-inspector J. Tolson from Ambalappuzha station surrounded Vishnulal’s hideout at Peelamedupudur in Coimbatore around 2.30 p.m. Vishnulal, in an attempt to escape, took an iron rod and assaulted police constable Siddique. Though Mr. Siddique suffered injuries on his left elbow and right middle finger, the police team managed to apprehend Vishnulal and took him to Alappuzha. Mr. Tolson lodged a complaint with Peelamedu police on Wednesday night, based on which a case was registered against Vishnulal. The Peelamedu police said that they will arrest Vishnulal, who has a total of 16 cases registered against him, soon. 15.5 sovereign jewellery stolen from house The Singanallur police have launched an investigation in connection with the theft of 15.5 sovereigns of jewellery from a house at Krishna Garden on Tuesday. The police said that theft was reported at the house of A. Sukirtha of Krishna Garden at Singanallur who works as a teacher in a government-aided higher secondary school. The theft happened after Ms. Sukirtha went to school on Tuesday morning. She found the jewellery missing when she returned to the house in the evening, said the police.

