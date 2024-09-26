ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter ‘fractures’ leg near Coimbatore

Published - September 26, 2024 10:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man, who was involved in a robbery at Annur near Coimbatore, suffered a fracture on his right leg while attempting to escape from the police on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as ‘German’ Rajesh, who hails from Kovilpalayam.

The police said that Rajesh, a history-sheeter, robbed Boopathi, 35, a resident of Annur, of ₹2,000 on Thursday. While attempting to escape from the police, Rajesh fell into a pit at Ellappalayam near Annur and suffered a fracture on his right leg, the police claimed.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The police recorded his arrest after the treatment.

