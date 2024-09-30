History-sheeter attacks lawyer with knife in Salem

A 24-year-old history-sheeter attacked his lawyer with a knife in Salem on Sunday evening.

The victim, S. Ashithkhan (29), is a lawyer residing at Gurukkal Colony in Chinna Thirupathi. On Sunday evening, while he was at his house, his client V. Joseph alias Balaji (24), a resident of Shevapet, came in an inebriated state and attacked him with a knife. Ashithkhan’s wife A. Padmapriya (27), who tried to rescue her husband, also sustained injuries. After the attack, Joseph escaped from the spot on Ashithkhan’s bike. The couple’s neighbours rushed them to a private hospital on Gandhi Road. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

Police sources said that there were three murder cases and a robbery case registered against Joseph in Salem and Dharmapuri districts. The injured lawyer had appeared on behalf of the accused and got him bail. The reason for the attack is not yet known, sources added.

