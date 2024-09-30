GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter attacks lawyer with knife in Salem

Published - September 30, 2024 06:41 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old history-sheeter attacked his lawyer with a knife in Salem on Sunday evening.

The victim, S. Ashithkhan (29), is a lawyer residing at Gurukkal Colony in Chinna Thirupathi. On Sunday evening, while he was at his house, his client V. Joseph alias Balaji (24), a resident of Shevapet, came in an inebriated state and attacked him with a knife. Ashithkhan’s wife A. Padmapriya (27), who tried to rescue her husband, also sustained injuries. After the attack, Joseph escaped from the spot on Ashithkhan’s bike. The couple’s neighbours rushed them to a private hospital on Gandhi Road. The Kannankurichi police registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused.

Police sources said that there were three murder cases and a robbery case registered against Joseph in Salem and Dharmapuri districts. The injured lawyer had appeared on behalf of the accused and got him bail. The reason for the attack is not yet known, sources added.

Published - September 30, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.