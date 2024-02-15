GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History sheeter arrested

February 15, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A history sheeter involved in chain snatching and thefts was arrested by Bargur police here. According to police, Naveen (28) of Vaanambadi, Wallajah had ₹5 lakh worth of 15 sovereign gold jewellery. It was also found that he was a history sheeter serving a prison term in Andhra Pradesh and involved in chain snatching incidents in Vellore and Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh. 

The accused, who was involved in several thefts reported in Nagarasampatty, Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri and Bargur areas of the district here, was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

