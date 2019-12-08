History-sheeter arrested, valuables worth ₹ 5 lakh recovered

Salem City police arrested a history-sheeter on Sunday and recovered valuables worth ₹ 5 lakh from the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) S. Senthil inspected the recovered items at Sooramangalam police station limits on Sunday and appreciated team led by Salem West Assistant Commissioner (Crime) C.R. Boopathirajan for arresting the history-sheeter.

According to police, the accused Ayyandurai alias Sappani from Pakkalpatti near Omalur here was arrested on Sunday morning after he relieved an elderly man of his three sovereigns of gold chain. Based on information regarding his location, a police team rounded him up and arrested, said Mr. Senthil.

Mr. Senthil said the accused was released from the Coimbatore Central prison only about 40 days ago after serving punishment for similar crimes and since his release, the accused has been indulging in various crimes. He said that the accused has committed crimes at 17 places and a history sheet is being maintained in his name at the Omalur police station.

According to police, six two-wheelers stolen from Steel Plant, Palapatti, Omalur and Sooramangalam police station limits, a Murugan idol which was used for worship at a residence at Rasi Nagar, 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹70,000 in cash was recovered from the accused. Mr. Senthil said that steps would be taken to detain the accused under the Goondas Act.