History-sheeter arrested for robbery in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 09, 2022 23:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 32-year-old man from Ammankulam in Coimbatore was arrested on Saturday on charges of robbing a man at knife point. D. Vinoth, who faces at least five cases registered by the Ramanathapuram police, was arrested on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by M. Ilango (32), a native of Vettukulam in Ramanathapuram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ilango, a construction worker, alleged that Vinoth approached him at Ganeshapuram near Puliyakulam around 10.30 p.m. on Friday and demanded money to buy alcohol. When the complainant refused to give cash, the accused held him at knife point and robbed him of ₹2,200, the police said. Vinoth was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Physiotherapy student loses cash, mobile phone

The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for four persons who robbed a physiotherapy student of his mobile phone and transferred ₹ 36,400 from his bank account at Chinnavedampatti late on Friday. 

The police said that a 22-year-old student from Vinayagapuram lodged a complaint alleging that he lost the money and mobile phone when he went to a burial ground at Janatha Nagar, Chinnavedampatti, around 9.30 p.m. on Friday. As per the student’s complaint, he got introduced to a man through a gay dating app. The alleged robbery happened when the student had gone to the burial ground to meet the person on Friday night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his complaint, four persons came to the place and snatched his mobile phone. They transferred ₹36,400 from his account using a payment app, he alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app