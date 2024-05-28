History, political science syllabi in T.N. universities neglect Indian freedom movement, says Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday said he was “shocked” and “in disbelief” after reviewing the curricula of history and political science courses in State and private universities in Tamil Nadu. He alleged that the history of the Indian freedom movement was “entirely missing”, except for a few chapters on local leaders.

Delivering the valedictory address at the conference of Vice-Chancellors of State and Private Universities held at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Ravi said that while the syllabi of B.A and M.A courses in history and political science was filled with the history of the Dravidian movement “semester after semester,” the Indian freedom movement had been largely neglected, except for references to a few leaders from the south such as Veerapandiya Kattabomman.

“Dravidian history has to be a part of history, but that does not mean that it is the only history,” said Mr. Ravi, stating that Tamil Nadu and South India had “millions” of people who participated in the freedom movement in the 19th and 20th Centuries.

“The impact of the British colonial government on this place (Tamil Nadu) necessitates study...Tens of thousands of people were taken by the British to their colonies in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Fiji, and other places, where they were sold to landowners almost like slaves,” the Governor said.

He added that during the “communal partition of Bengal,” that there was a huge agitation in Tamil Nadu against the British, “which finds no mention” in the curricula. “Incidents that were like Jallianwala Bagh happened here, like the Devakottai incident, where the British killed 75 people in one go,” said Mr. Ravi, adding, “If the students do not know about their history, what will be their connection with India?”

He said erasing the history of the Indian Independence movement is an insult to the freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu. “This is very painful, and I am not going to accept that this place was not part of Bharat and not a part of the national movement for Independence in India. It is grossly unfair to the country as a whole,” Mr. Ravi said.

Earlier, Mr. Ravi highlighted the shortage of teaching staff in universities, stating that some had 50% vacancies in teaching positions. On the topic of guest lecturers at these universities, Mr. Ravi said it was far too much to expect them to guide students as they were “poorly paid and randomly appointed.”

Earlier in the day, the Governor garlanded a portrait of nationalist, Vinayak Damodar Sarvakar, on the occasion of his 141st birth anniversary.