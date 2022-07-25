Historian conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award in Coimbatore
Noted historian and writer Kudavayil Balasubramanian was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Coimbatore Book Festival in Codissia.
Mr. Balasubramanian has written over 50 books and 500 articles tracing the history of Tamil Nadu.
Collector G. S. Sameeran felicitated the historian on receiving the award.
