Hire goods owners seek relaxation in restrictions

Tamizhaga Hire Goods Owners’ Association has urged the State Government to allow relaxation in social and cultural events so that its members got business.

In an appeal submitted to the Government through the Coimbatore district administration on Monday, the Association said its members were in the business of giving on hire decorative lights, audio systems, shamiana, wedding stage decorative items among others for social and cultural events and their livelihood depended on the Government allowing such events.

But given the restriction imposed on such events due to the COVID-19 spread, the number of events had become few and far between, impacting their income.

Just as the State Government had allowed cinemas to run and malls to remain open with restriction, it should extend similar relaxation to the events so that its members got business, the Association demanded.