Hindusthan Hospital in Coimbatore installs surgical robot system

The robot is developed by Indian med-tech startup SS Innovations

February 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Hindusthan Hospital in Coimbatore on Sunday installed SSI Mantra, a surgical robot system developed by Indian med-tech startup SS Innovations.

Inaugurating the facility, Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of ISRO Satellite Centre, said the unique and cost-effective surgical robot was sure to set an example for the world to sit up and take notice of the cost factor, together with its technological superiority, to make the country a hub for medical tourism. 

With the surgical robot system, high-tech medical care will now be available at just 60% of the cost without compromising on quality. “With the installation of the facility in Coimbatore, we are just a step away from revolutionising health and medical care in the State of Tamil Nadu for the common man,” said Sudhir Srivastava, founder, chairman and CEO of SS Innovations. 

