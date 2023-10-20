HamberMenu
Hindu outfits creating tension among public in Chennimalai, alleges CPI(M) State secretary

October 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan alleged that Hindu outfits were creating tension among the public in the name of religion at Chennimalai in Erode district.

He told reporters here on Friday the Tamil Nadu government had decided to confer an honorary doctorate on veteran communist leader N. Sankaraiah, and the university senate and syndicate concerned also forwarded the proposal to Governor R.N. Ravi, but he reportedly had not signed it yet.

As far as the CPI(M) was concerned, members never accepted titles or pensions given by the government to freedom fighters. Mr. Sankaraiah only accepted the Thagaisal Tamil award given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Even so, he donated the cash prize of ₹10 lakh that came with the award to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He alleged that BJP State president K. Annamalai’s yatra was creating tension between the majority and minorities, and the recent Chennimalai issue in Erode district was regrettable.

