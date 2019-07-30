Hindu outfit threatens to interrupt orchestra due to anti-Modi remarks of singer couple

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police tightened security near Mettupalayam after members of a Hindu outfit allegedly threatened to interrupt a live orchestra performance scheduled to take place on the premises of Vanabadrakaliamman temple as part of temple festival late on Monday.

According to police, members of the Hindu outfit wanted folk singer couple Senthil Ganesh and Rajalakshmi to withdraw themselves from the programme, accusing them of posting anti-Modi comments on social media.

Organisers warned

Sources from Mettupalayam said that the members also warned organisers to remove the couple from the list of artists who were scheduled to perform at the temple festival.

Assurance

However, police assured the organisers that those who attempted to interrupt the orchestra would be booked and taken into custody.

They also asked the couple to take part in the orchestra assuring them of police security.