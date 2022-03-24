Hindu Munnani worker in Coimbatore attempts to end life accusing SI of intimidation

A Hindu Munnani worker from Coimbatore sought treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for poisoning late on Thursday accusing a sub-inspector of having intimidated him over his WhatsApp status.

Police sources said that SI Syed Ali attached to the Podanur police station had questioned the K. Naveen (27), for posting a movie clip of actor Dhanush challenging the police as his WhatsApp status.

Hindu Munnani spokesperson Dhanapal said that Mr. Naveen, a resident of Nanjundapuram, and his friends were standing near a temple in their locality after celebrating the birthday of one of them around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Ali and other policemen, who patrolled the area, asked the group to leave for their homes. They told the police that their houses were in the same locality and asked whether there was any problem in standing near the temple. They vacated the place after the police party allegedly tried to drag one of them into the patrol vehicle.

Following the incident, Mr. Naveen posted a clipping of Dhanush-starrer Maari, in which the actor dares a police officer, dedicating it to Mr. Ali.

“The SI contacted Mr. Naveen around 1.30 a.m on Thursday after seeing the status and abused him verbally. He also threatened him and asked him to come to the station in the morning. Mr. Naveen attempted to end life fearing torture from the officer,” alleged Mr. Dhanapal and added that Mr. Naveen’s condition was stable as of Thursday evening.

A senior police officer said that the SI merely questioned the man over phone for posting the status and did not intimidate him.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha‘ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)