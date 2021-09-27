Hindu Munnani worker assaulted at Mettupalayam

Unidentified persons attacked a Hindu Munnani worker at Mettupalayam late on Saturday.

The police said that Chandrasekar (35), Mettupalayam urban secretary of Hindu Munnani, was assaulted by two men who came on a two-wheeler.

Minor tension prevailed at Mettupalayam after hundreds of Hindu Munnani workers gathered outside the hospital where Mr. Chandrasekar was admitted.

According to the police, the incident happened when Mr. Chandrasekar was heading to the Hindu Munnani office.

As per the statement Mr. Chandrasekar gave to the police, two men followed him on a two-wheeler. The duo attacked him using iron rods. The assailants escaped after seeing other motorists, he told the police.

Mr. Chandrasekar got himself admitted to a private hospital for treatment. His condition was stable, the police said.

The police have launched an investigation to trace the assailants. A senior official said police presence was increased at Mettupalayam to avoid law and order issue.