Coimbatore

Hindu Munnani welcomes HC verdict on melting temple gold

State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam on Friday welcomed the Madras High Court verdict that barred the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department from melting temple gold till trustees are appointed in temples.

In a statement, Mr. Subramainam said that the verdict was a “victory” for Hindu Munnani, which had staged State-wide demonstrations condemning the temple jewellery monetisation scheme. Mr. Subramaniam also condemned the organisations that were demanding restrictions on bursting of crackers for Deepavali and claimed that crackers were an important aspect of the festival. He also called for a ban on the Popular Front of India as he alleged that its members were engaging in “anti-national” activities.


