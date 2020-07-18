Coimbatore

Hindu Munnani to stage demonstrations

Condemning the alleged vandalism of three temples in Coimbatore, Hindu Munnani will stage demonstrations across the districts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris on Monday, said State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam here on Saturday.

At a press conference after visiting the temples, he alleged that this act was part of a conspiracy to instigate communal riot in Coimbatore. The demonstrations would comply with the COVID-19 precautionary directions of the government, he said. Mr. Subramaniam said all politicians must condemn this alleged vandalism and that the Intelligence Section officials must monitor efficiently to avoid such incidents in future.

