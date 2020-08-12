Hindu Munnani to install 1.5 lakh idols for Vinayaka Chathurthi across T.N.

Tiruppur

12 August 2020 22:52 IST

Hindu Munnani will install around 1.5 lakh idols of Lord Vinayaka across the State for the Chathurthi celebrations, State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam said here on Wednesday.

The idols would be placed at the very same spots as last year, he told the mediapersons. However, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the State, the organisation would not conduct any processions or public meetings. All other forms of celebrations would adhere to the COVID-19 precautions, particularly physical distancing, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Urging Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin to publicly convey his greetings for Vinayaka Chathurthi, he said the Hindu Munnani would send an invitation to Mr. Stalin to attend the celebration at a temple. Mr. Subramaniam said the State government should protect the livelihood of idol makers whose businesses were affected due to the lockdown.