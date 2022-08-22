Hindu Munnani to install 1,008 idols of Lord Vinayaka in Erode

Staff Reporter
August 22, 2022 17:40 IST

With Vinayaka Chaturthi to be celebrated on August 31, Hindu Munnani has planned to install 1,008 idols of Lord Vinayaka across the district.

A release said that of the total idols, 501 would be installed in the city while the rest would be installed at various places across the district. At Sampath Nagar, an 11-foot tall idol would be installed on August 31 and special puja would be performed. Apart from this, sports competitions for children would be held on the day, the release said.

On September 3, the idols would be taken out in procession from Sampath Nagar and reach River Cauvery. All the idols would be immersed in the river, the release added.

On September 1, the idols kept at Vijayamangalam, Perundurai, Kanjikovil and Arachalur would be taken out in procession for immersion. On September 2, the idols in Chennimalai, Vellode and Kodumudi areas and on September 4, idols kept in Chithode, BP Agraharam and Modakkurichi would be taken out in procession and immersed, the release added.

