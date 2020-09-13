Hindu Munnani supporter hacked to death in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

13 September 2020 23:26 IST

The victim was running a soda shop and finance firm

A 40-year-old man, an alleged Hindu Munnani supporter, was hacked to death by a group at Ram Nagar in Coimbatore on Sunday.

C. Biju, a resident of Dhanalakshmi Nagar near Avarampalayam, was running a soda shop and finance company on Gokhale Street in Ram Nagar. He was murdered by a seven-member gang on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to Coimbatore City Police, the deceased had tried to arrive at a compromise between two groups and that could have led to the murder.

Police said that Hindu Munnani workers, including one Anandh, used to spend time at his shop. Nithish Kumar (20), a resident of Narasimhanaickenpalayam, whose father runs a belt store at Ram Nagar, also used to visit the shop.

Anandh and Kumar had differences of opinion, which led to a clash between them. Biju had held talks with the families of Anandh and Kumar.

On Saturday, Anandh’s friends Rahul from Ram Nagar and Vishnu from Kannappa Nagar followed Kumar and stabbed him. He was admitted to a private hospital. Police said the attack on Biju happened when the Saibaba Colony police were investigating the attack on Kumar.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said four special teams were formed to nab the assailants.

“We have information about the accused. We expect to nab them by Monday,” he said.

Following the death of Biju at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, his wife Saranya allegedly attempted to end her life. Her condition was stable.