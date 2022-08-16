Hindu Munnani stages protest in Coimbatore demanding release of stunt master Kanal Kannan

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
August 16, 2022 18:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Hindu Munnani, on Tuesday, staged a protest in front of the Corporation Office in Tiruppur demading the release of stunt master Kanal Kannan.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 500 members of the outfit participated in the demonstration. They condemned the arrest and raised slogans against the State government.

Kanal Kannan, a Hindu Munnani functionary, was arrested by the Chennai city police on charges of making a provocative speech calling for the demolition of the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in Srirangam.

Speaking to the reporters, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam said that the situation in Tamil Nadu was worse than the Emergency period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the Hindu Munnani endorsed the comments made by Kannan.

“The Police Department works in favour of a few religions. Those who speak in favour of Hindus are being targeted,” Mr. Subramaniam alleged. The cadre were detained by the police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app