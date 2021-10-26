Hindu Munnani stages protest against melting temple jewellery

Condemning the State government’s decision to melt the gold ornaments offered by devotees to temples, the members of Hindu Munnani staged a protest near Veerappanchatiram bus stand here on Tuesday.

The protesters said that devotees had offered the ornaments to the temples and the decision of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) to convert the ornaments into gold bars would hurt them. “The move will affect the faith that devotees have on God,” they said. They questioned the motive behind converting the ornaments into gold bars.

“What will happen to the diamonds and other precious stones in the ornaments while melting them,” they questioned. They said that the government has no right to intervene in the puja and tradition of the temples and wanted the decision reversed.