Hindu Munnani member arrested

Coimbatore

18 April 2021 23:44 IST

The Selvapuram police on Sunday arrested a member of the Hindu Munnani on charges of damaging a police vehicle.

Police sources said that over 20 members of Hindu Munnani staged a demonstration at Selvapuram against Coimbatore Corporation officials, who arrived at the spot to demolish a small temple allegedly built on an encroached land.

The police removed the protesters and boarded them in a police vehicle.

However, Karthik (24) allegedly destroyed the interior of the police vehicle, the sources said. While the rest of the members were let off on Sunday evening, the police registered a case against Karthik under Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. He was later remanded in judicial custody, according to the sources.