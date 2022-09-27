Hindu Munnani functionary’s car windshield damaged at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 27, 2022 18:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, on Tuesday, registered a case against unidentified persons who damaged the windshield of a car belonging to a Hindu Munnani functionary at Mettupalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that a few unidentified persons damaged the car of V. Harish (21), an office-bearer of Hindu Munnani, residing at Kamarajar Nagar in Mettupalayam. The miscreants had also damaged a window of his house. The incident happened in the late hours of Monday.

The Mettupalayam police said they were examining the CCTV cameras in the locality.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, M.S Muthusamy, and Coimbatore SP V. Badrinarayanan inspected the spot. Based on their instructions, the police formed three special teams to nab the accused.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniyam visited the office-bearer’s house. He said that a few political leaders in Tamil Nadu were trying to divert the issue of petrol bombs that were hurled at the houses of BJP functionaries. He also said that the State intelligence has to be aware of the details of persons who may involve in hurling Molotov Cocktails. “If the State intelligence does not have any details, it shows the intelligence is very weak in the State,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app