Hindu Munnani functionary’s car windshield damaged at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police, on Tuesday, registered a case against unidentified persons who damaged the windshield of a car belonging to a Hindu Munnani functionary at Mettupalayam.

The police said that a few unidentified persons damaged the car of V. Harish (21), an office-bearer of Hindu Munnani, residing at Kamarajar Nagar in Mettupalayam. The miscreants had also damaged a window of his house. The incident happened in the late hours of Monday.

The Mettupalayam police said they were examining the CCTV cameras in the locality.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, M.S Muthusamy, and Coimbatore SP V. Badrinarayanan inspected the spot. Based on their instructions, the police formed three special teams to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniyam visited the office-bearer’s house. He said that a few political leaders in Tamil Nadu were trying to divert the issue of petrol bombs that were hurled at the houses of BJP functionaries. He also said that the State intelligence has to be aware of the details of persons who may involve in hurling Molotov Cocktails. “If the State intelligence does not have any details, it shows the intelligence is very weak in the State,” he added.