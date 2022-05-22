Hindu Munnani functionary murdered at Udumalpet

A 26-year-old man, a local functionary of the Hindu Munnani, was murdered at Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as S. Kumaravel of Eripalayam who was the urban secretary of Hindu Munnani at Udumalpet.

The police said that Kumaravel was assaulted by a group of men when he went to Vijaya Nagar along with a family friend. According to the police, R. Kavitha of Vijaya Nagar had availed of a loan of ₹30,000 from a women’s self-help group for which Kumaravel’s family friend, namely Valarmathi, stood guarantee.

Valaramathi came to know that Kavitha and her husband Ranjith were vacating their residence on Sunday without repaying the loan. Valarmathi, her husband Ashwin Prasad and Kumaravel went to Kavitha’s residence around 1 p.m.. The trio demanded Kavitha and her husband to repay the loan before vacating the house. This led to a fight and Kumaravel was beaten to death by the men who were with Kavitha and her husband, the police said.

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police formed three special teams and arrested two of the accused – Senthil (31) and Athiyappan (43). The police teams were on the lookout for other accused.