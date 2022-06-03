Hindu Munnani functionary in Coimbatore claims stone pelting at his residence after PSO withdrawn 

The Selvapuram police were investigating an alleged incident of a stone hurled at the house of a Hindu Munnani functionary at Selvapuram in the early hours of Thursday.

The police said that K. Surya (26), a resident of Narayanasamy Nagar at Selvapuram, alleged that a stone was hurled at his house and window was broken in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr. Surya alleged that the attack took place after the personal security officer (PSO) allotted to him was withdrawn, the Selvapuram police said. According to them, the office of the City Police Commissioner had deputed a PSO for Surya recently when political murders happened in Kerala. The PSO was withdrawn after a week, they said.

The Selvapuram police have made an entry in the community service register (CSR) about the incident based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Surya. “Further investigation is under way,” said a police officer.