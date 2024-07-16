GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindu Munnani functionary from Coimbatore booked for remarks on temples in Tamil Nadu

Published - July 16, 2024 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a functionary of a right wing organisation in Coimbatore after he made a general claim on social media that temples were being demolished in Tamil Nadu.

The case has been registered against M. Jaishankar (42), district general secretary of Hindu Munnani, Coimbatore.

According to the police, a Sub-Inspector (SI) from the Variety Hall police station in Coimbatore city noticed a post by Jaishankar on Facebook, on the subject, calling for protection for temples in the State.

According to the police, his posts could incite sectarianism among Hindus, create panic among the public and disturb peace. The SI lodged a complaint, based on which Jaishankar was booked for the offence under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 353 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66 of (computer related offences) of the Information Technology Act. Further investigation is on.

