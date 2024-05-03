May 03, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Friday arrested a Hindu Munnani functionary from Coimbatore for levelling false charge against a Muslim man, allegedly for getting a personal security officer (PSO).

K. Suryaprasad, 28, the Selvapuram unit president of Hindu Munnani, had lodged a complaint on April 30 alleging that a Muslim man, H. Azarudeen of Selvapuram, had shot his photos and videos. Claiming threat to life, Suryaprasad sought a PSO.

However, the cyber forensic report after examining Azarudeen’s mobile phone disapproved of Suryaprasad’s claim.

Thereafter, based on a complaint lodged by Azarudeen, the Selvapuram police arrested Suryaprasad under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult for provocation) and 506 (ii) (threatens to cause death, serious harm) of the IPC. He was remanded in judicial custody.

A few months ago, Suryaprasad was arrested by the Race Course police for attempting to murder a Muslim autorickshaw driver over timing problems at the Coimbatore railway station auto stand, the police sources said.