Hindu Munnani functionary arrested in Erode

October 18, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The State secretary of Hindu Munnani, Senthil Kumar, was arrested by Puliyampatti police for making derogatory remarks against DMK during a public meeting. During Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations held on September 22, a meeting was organised at Puliyampatti in which Senthil Kumar took part and reportedly made remarks against the DMK. Based on a complaint from a DMK functionary, a case was registered. On September 25, the police arrested Selvaraj, district deputy secretary of Hindu Munnani, in Sathyamangalam. On Tuesday, the police picked up Senthil Kumar from his residence in Tiruppur district. He was taken to the police station and a case was registered. He was arrested and produced in a court and lodged in prison.