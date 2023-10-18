HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hindu Munnani functionary arrested in Erode

October 18, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The State secretary of Hindu Munnani, Senthil Kumar, was arrested by Puliyampatti police for making derogatory remarks against DMK during a public meeting. During Vinayagar Chaturthi celebrations held on September 22, a meeting was organised at Puliyampatti in which Senthil Kumar took part and reportedly made remarks against the DMK. Based on a complaint from a DMK functionary, a case was registered. On September 25, the police arrested Selvaraj, district deputy secretary of Hindu Munnani, in Sathyamangalam. On Tuesday, the police picked up Senthil Kumar from his residence in Tiruppur district. He was taken to the police station and a case was registered. He was arrested and produced in a court and lodged in prison.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.