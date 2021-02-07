Hindu Munnani functionary arrested for remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Coimbatore

07 February 2021 00:13 IST

The Singanallur police on Saturday arrested a Hindu Munnani functionary on the charges of making remarks insulting Prophet Muhammad during a public meeting.

According to the police, M. Jaishankar (42), district general secretary of Hindu Munnani, made these remarks during the meeting held near Singanallur Bus Terminus on February 1.

Based on a complaint lodged by Uppilipalayam Village Administrative Officer Banumathi, the Singanallur police registered a case against him under sections 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restrain), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code against Jaishankar.

He was absconding since the meeting and was nabbed on Saturday evening, according to the police. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.