Hindu Munnani functionary arrested for provocative slogans during Vinayaka Chaturthi procession in Coimbatore

The Bazaar Street police in Coimbatore have arrested a Hindu Munnani functionary on charges of shouting slogans against people of a particular community during a procession taken out in the city on Sunday to immerse Vinayaka idols.

M. Santhosh (24), an autorickshaw driver hailing from Ramamurthy Street at Selvapuram in Coimbatore, was arrested on Monday. According to the police, the Hindu Munnani organised a procession from Theppakkulam grounds to Muthannankulam in the city on Sunday evening to immerse Ganesha idols.

The police said that Santhosh, urban secretary of the Hindu Munnani for Selvapuram area, raised slogans against a particular community as the procession reached Vysial Street - Sullivan Street junction. He allegedly shouted that Hindu organisations can also plant bombs in places where people belonging to the particular community live, said the police.

A case was registered against Santhosh for offences under Sections 296 (disturbing religious assembly), 298 (uttering, words etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 153 (A) (1) (b) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (3) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint lodged by sub-inspector Chinnadurai.

Santhosh was arrested on Monday morning and was produced before a judicial magistrate. The court sent him to judicial remand.