Hindu Munnani functionary among six held for clash between students near Pollachi

Six people, including a Hindu Munnani functionary, were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups of students from a private college at Thippampatti near Pollachi on October 9.

The arrested include A. Muthusubramaniam, 29, of Chinnampalayamnear near Pollachi, a Hindu Munnani functionary from Coimbatore south, M. Yuvaraj, 19, of Karumapuram near Pollachi, K. Naveen, 19, of Teachers Colony on Udumalpet Road near Pollachi, M. Praveen, 18, of Kannappan Nagar at Thippampatti, R. Gowtham, 22, of Chinnampalayam and B. Sakthivel, 21, of Thippampatti.

Gomangalam police said that the dispute broke out between the two groups on October 9 over the suspension of Naveen, a student at the college. According to police, Naveen was suspended after he got into a scuffle with Praveen, who allegedly scolded Kalimuthu, a first-year student and a friend of Naveen, for passing through the corridor of his class a few days earlier.

On October 9, Praveen was at the bakery outside the college with friends Gowtham, Sakthivel, and A. Vishnu, 22 of Negamam, when Naveen, accompanied by Muthusubramaniam and Yuvaraj, confronted the group over his suspension, resulting in a clash between the two groups.

Based on Praveen’s complaint, the police arrested Muthusubramaniam, Yuvaraj, and Naveen late on Saturday and issued a summons to the minor boy. In a counter-complaint lodged by Naveen, Praveen, Gowtham, and Sakthivel were also arrested. The police are currently searching for Vishnu.

