Hindu Munnani demands reopening of temples

Members of Hindu Munnani on Friday staged demonstrations outside various temples demanding the reopening of temples which were closed by the State government as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In Coimbatore, the members led by district president K. Dasarathan gathered outside Siddhi Vinayagar temple in Gandhipuram and burnt camphor tablets outside the closed gates of the temple as part of the demonstration. Following this, they raised slogans condemning the State government for reopening Tasmac outlets prior to temples.

C. Dhanapal, district public relations in-charge of Hindu Munnani, claimed that the demonstrations were held outside 150 temples across the district.

In a statement, he alleged that it is a “matter of shame” that Tasmac outlets have been allowed to operate in 27 districts as part of lockdown relaxations while temples still remain closed for the public.

Urging Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu to announce the reopening of temples at the earliest, Mr. Dhanapal warned that the Hindu Munnani will continue its protests, if the temples remain closed.