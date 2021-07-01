Hindu Munnani demands action against MLA

State president of Hindu Munnani Kadeswara C. Subramaniam on Wednesday demanded action against Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran for his remarks in the Legislative Assembly hailing the absence of the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ in the Governor’s address.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he demanded that the MLA must be booked for sedition and that his remarks must be expunged from the Assembly records. He also questioned the alleged silence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other senior leaders of the DMK regarding Mr. Eswaran’s remarks.

Mr. Subramaniam said that while it welcomes the appointment of archakas (temple priests) from all communities in temples, the State government must ensure transparency in its implementation. He urged Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu to ensure recovery of all temple lands that have been encroached in the State.

Amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, the State government must provide assistance to gold jewellery shop workers and members of the third gender in Coimbatore district, he said.