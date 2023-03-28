Hindu Munnani Coimbatore district vice-president held with two country-made pistols, bullets

March 28, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Tuesday arrested B. Ravichandran, 45, alias Ayothi Ravi, Coimbatore district vice-president of the Hindu Munnani, on charges of possessing two country-made pistols and live rounds.

The police seized the illegal pistols from his residence on Masal Street at Ramanathapuram here. The possession of the country-made pistols and bullets came to light after the police followed up the hospitalisation of a youth who suffered a bullet wound on one of his legs.

According to the police, Ravichandran and his friend had taken the youth, D. Deepak alias Vivek, 26, of Vellalore to a hospital at Thennampalayam with a bullet wound on his left thigh. They claimed that Deepak suffered a gunshot while hunting wild boar. The Ramanathapuram police came to know about the incident and searched the residence of Ravichandran. They found two pistols and five live rounds from the house.

During the investigation, it was found that Ravichandran had arranged a party for his daughter’s birthday on March 23 at his residence. Deepak attended the party. During the celebration, Ravichandran showed one pistol to Deepak. He reportedly cocked the pistol, but the trigger was not functioning properly. He tried to open fire, aiming at a cot, to empty the loaded bullet. However, the bullet hit Deepak on his left thigh. Deepak was rushed to a private hospital on Thadagam road where he was given the first aid. After two days, he was taken to the private hospital at Thennampalayam, the police said.

According to the police, Ravichandran bought one pistol through Selvapuram resident Vinoth in 2018 and second one through one Baskar from Rayapuram in Chennai. Ravichandran was associated with Ramar Sena, a right wing organisation, from 2010 to 2014. He was the State youth wing secretary of Bharath Sena, another right wing outfit, from 2015 to 2019, before joining the Hindu Munnani in 2020, the police said.