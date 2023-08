August 31, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

The State president of Hindu Munnani, Kadeswara C. Subramaniam said in Tiruppur on August 30, 2023 that a padayatra and a signature campaign would be held across all 27 wards at Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur on September 7 to condemn the alleged encroachment of temple lands by politicians and the “anti-Hindu behaviour of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government”.

The petition with signatures would be handed over to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT