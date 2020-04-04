Hindu Makkal Katchi member detained under National Security Act

Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) functionary Nandu alias Nandakumar alias Bhagavan (50), who was arrested by the Tiruppur district police for staging an assault upon himself allegedly to aggravate communal tensions, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

A release from the district police said Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan ordered his detention on Thursday based on recommendations made by District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal.

The detention order was served to Nandakumar at the Coimbatore Central Prison, where he is currently remanded in judicial custody.

On the night of March 17, Nandakumar claimed that he was attacked by miscreants, following which the Perumanallur police registered a case.

Assault staged

However, investigations revealed that he employed his own driver P. Rudramoorthy (20) to stage the assault so that he would get a personal security officer assigned to him.

While the accomplice was arrested on March 18, Nandakumar was arrested the next day upon his discharge from the hospital.