Hindu Makkal Katchi demands action against VCK, DK

COIMBATORE

19 April 2021 03:56 IST

Hindu Makkal Katchi has urged the State Government to act against Viduthualai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Dravidar Kazhagam for abusing and assaulting BJP and Hindu organisation leaders on Ambedkar Jayanthi.

In a press meet held here on Sunday, the Katchi’s founder president Arjun Sampath said the VCK and DK cadre were in the habit of assaulting BJP and Hindu organisation leaders and the recent incidents were only the latest in what had been happening over the years.

Mr. Sampath condemned the Left parties for the false propaganda that the demand for freeing temples of government control tantamount to privatisation. It was mischievous, he said and added that it was for devotees and trustees to manage temples and not government.

As for the ensuing Chithirai festival, he said the State Government should allow the conduct of rituals associated with the festival while restricting the entry of devotees.

He also sought action against those who attributed actor Vivekh’s deaths to the COVID-19 vaccine.