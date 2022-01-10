Hindu Makkal Katchi cadre removed in Erode

ERODe

10 January 2022 17:55 IST

Urging the Punjab government to take responsibility for security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State and asking the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to resign, members of Hindu Makkal Katchi staged a protest and were removed by the police here on Monday. Members marched towards the railway junction and attempted to enter the premises. But they were prevented by the police. They raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister. Police personnel removed them in vehicles.

Cong. against politicsing

Condemning the BJP for politicising the security issue, members of the Congress submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday. Led by Erode South District Congress Committee president Makkal G Rajan, members said that BJP is trying to gain politically which raises the question whether the issue is a staged drama. The petition questioned how the Special Protection Group (SPG) approved a 122-km ride by the Prime Minister at the last minute when it is solely responsible for the security cover of the PM. Likewise, members of the Erode Urban District Congress Committee also submitted petitions to the officials at the Collectorate.

