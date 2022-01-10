Coimbatore

Hindu Makkal Katchi cadre removed in Erode

Urging the Punjab government to take responsibility for security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State and asking the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to resign, members of Hindu Makkal Katchi staged a protest and were removed by the police here on Monday. Members marched towards the railway junction and attempted to enter the premises. But they were prevented by the police. They raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister. Police personnel removed them in vehicles.

Cong. against politicsing

Condemning the BJP for politicising the security issue, members of the Congress submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday. Led by Erode South District Congress Committee president Makkal G Rajan, members said that BJP is trying to gain politically which raises the question whether the issue is a staged drama. The petition questioned how the Special Protection Group (SPG) approved a 122-km ride by the Prime Minister at the last minute when it is solely responsible for the security cover of the PM. Likewise, members of the Erode Urban District Congress Committee also submitted petitions to the officials at the Collectorate.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 5:56:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/hindu-makkal-katchi-cadre-removed-in-erode/article38218645.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY