Hindi in name boards at Erode Railway Junction condemned

Condemning the imposition of Hindi in name boards at the Erode Railway Junction, K.N. Basha, vice- president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, questioned whether name boards in other States would have Tamil words.

In a letter to the Railways Minister, he said all the name boards at the junction were in Tamil and English so far. However, ahead of the Southern Railway General Manager’s inspection to the junction recently, the name boards at parking stands, entrance and offices were replaced with new ones in Hindi, Tamil and English. “It is nothing but imposition of Hindi in the State,” the letter said. “If it is for the benefit of passengers, will the name boards installed at junctions in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat will also have Tamil letters,” he questioned.

He wanted the newly installed name boards replaced with boards in Tamil and English. “If not, we will blacken the Hindi text with paint,” the letter said.