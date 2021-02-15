Hindi in name boards at Erode Railway Junction condemned

Condemning the imposition of Hindi in name boards at the Erode Railway Junction, K.N. Basha, vice- president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, questioned whether name boards in other States would have Tamil words.
In a letter to the Railways Minister, he said all the name boards at the junction were in Tamil and English so far. However, ahead of the Southern Railway General Manager’s inspection to the junction recently, the name boards at parking stands, entrance and offices were replaced with new ones in Hindi, Tamil and English. “It is nothing but imposition of Hindi in the State,” the letter said. “If it is for the benefit of passengers, will the name boards installed at junctions in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat will also have Tamil letters,” he questioned.
He wanted the newly installed name boards replaced with boards in Tamil and English. “If not, we will blacken the Hindi text with paint,” the letter said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath