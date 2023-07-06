HamberMenu
Hilly regions in Coimbatore disrict witness heavy rain

July 06, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Hilly regions in the district witness heavy rain, while mild showers continued in plains for the second day on Thursday. . District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati declared holiday for schools in Valparai taluk on Thursday also.

The storage at Sholayar reservoir got improved from 32 ft to 47 ft. The storage in city’’s main drinking water source Siruvani, that went below the dead storage level starting inching back from 0.72 ft to 0.79 ft.

The rainfall recorded in mm at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday: Chinnakallar recorded 106, Sholayar: 66, Chincona: 61, Valparai PAP: 60, Valparai taluk 59, Siruvani foot hills: 58 mm, Makkinampatti PWD IB 40 and Thondamuthur recorded 37 mm.

